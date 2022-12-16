Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fautheree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD
Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Dr. Fautheree works at
Dr. Fautheree's Office Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-St. Francisville5326 Oak St, Saint Francisville, LA 70775 Directions (225) 769-2200
The NeuroMedical Center-Gonzales1104 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 769-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I wasn't worth a sticky note at another facility, Dr Fautheree came highly recommended for my issue. He is patient and answers all questions you have, he goes into detail to help you as a patient understand what is happening and you work as a team together toward a resolution. You are a big part of your health and he includes you 110%. His staff is amazing as well. Above and beyond expectations. Dr Fautheree actually takes the time to look at EVERYTHING before he presents it to you. He is so diligent and precise when he presents the results with you. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Fautheree. Just leave me a spot open for my yearly checkups please !
About Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942385703
Education & Certifications
- Endovascular Neurosurgery- University of Florida Shand's Hospital, Gainesville, FL
- University of Florida Shand's Hospital, Gainesville, FL
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fautheree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fautheree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fautheree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fautheree works at
Dr. Fautheree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fautheree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fautheree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fautheree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fautheree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fautheree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.