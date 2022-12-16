See All Neurosurgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD

Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.

Dr. Fautheree works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Saint Francisville, LA and Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fautheree's Office Locations

    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-St. Francisville
    5326 Oak St, Saint Francisville, LA 70775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2200
    The NeuroMedical Center-Gonzales
    1104 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • West Feliciana Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Tumors Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2022
    When I wasn't worth a sticky note at another facility, Dr Fautheree came highly recommended for my issue. He is patient and answers all questions you have, he goes into detail to help you as a patient understand what is happening and you work as a team together toward a resolution. You are a big part of your health and he includes you 110%. His staff is amazing as well. Above and beyond expectations. Dr Fautheree actually takes the time to look at EVERYTHING before he presents it to you. He is so diligent and precise when he presents the results with you. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Fautheree. Just leave me a spot open for my yearly checkups please !
    Cathy — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942385703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Endovascular Neurosurgery- University of Florida Shand's Hospital, Gainesville, FL
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Florida Shand's Hospital, Gainesville, FL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fautheree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fautheree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fautheree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fautheree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fautheree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fautheree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fautheree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fautheree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fautheree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

