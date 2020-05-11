Overview

Dr. Gregory Fitzharris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzharris works at Sentara Surgery Specialists in Hampton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.