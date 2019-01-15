Overview of Dr. Gregory Haffner, MD

Dr. Gregory Haffner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Haffner works at New England Retina Associates in Old Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.