Overview of Dr. Gregory Hall, MD

Dr. Gregory Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Lakeside Surgical Associates PA in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Barrett's Esophagus and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.