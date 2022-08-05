Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD
Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Liebscher's Office Locations
Ascent Surgery Center LLC5901 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 634-2503
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Tummy Tuck, Muscle Repair, and Liposuction done in 2020. I am amazed and so pleased with my results! Dr. Liebscher's expertise and his care for his patients is top notch. His staff is friendly, caring and helpful. I just had more Liposuction done and a revision to my Tummy Tuck, which was not because of anything Dr. Liebscher did wrong. I highly recommend him to anyone. I plan on having a couple more procedures done and would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebscher.
