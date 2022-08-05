Overview of Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD

Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Liebscher works at GREGORY J LIEBSCHER MD in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.