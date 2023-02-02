Overview of Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD

Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Lundeen works at Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd. in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.