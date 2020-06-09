Dr. Gregory Melieste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melieste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Melieste, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Melieste, MD
Dr. Gregory Melieste, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Melieste's Office Locations
Gwinnett Psychotherapy and Psychiatry2301 Henry Clower Blvd Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 978-9393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melieste and one of his therapists helped me for years and were always kind, caring, and very helpful. Everyone I met in this office was very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Melieste and his therapists.
About Dr. Gregory Melieste, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melieste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melieste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melieste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melieste has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melieste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Melieste. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melieste.
