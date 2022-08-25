Overview

Dr. Gregory Moffitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.



Dr. Moffitt works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.