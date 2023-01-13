Overview of Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD

Dr. Gregory Nicholson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholson works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.