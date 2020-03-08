Dr. Pinkowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD
Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Pinkowsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pinkowsky's Office Locations
-
1
Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7235
-
2
The Center For Orthopaedics1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinkowsky?
Fantastic surgery outcome. I had shoulder procedure torn biceps tendon repair performed by Dr. Pinkowsky. Shoulder is a very tricky joint. I was worried not only about surgery, I was equally worried about post-op P/T. However, everything worked out great. My shoulder is pain free for the first time in 2 plus years.
About Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699932137
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center of Pennsylvania State University
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Penn State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkowsky works at
Dr. Pinkowsky has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinkowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.