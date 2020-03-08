Overview of Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD

Dr. Gregory Pinkowsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Pinkowsky works at KERLAN JOBE ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.