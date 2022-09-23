Overview of Dr. Gregory Portland, MD

Dr. Gregory Portland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.