Overview of Dr. Gregory Sobol, MD

Dr. Gregory Sobol, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sobol works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.