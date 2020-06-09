Dr. Gregory Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Vidal, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Vidal, MD
Dr. Gregory Vidal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Vidal works at
Dr. Vidal's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory Vidal7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vidal?
Very empathetic and compassionate. Answers all questions.
About Dr. Gregory Vidal, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1730403072
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vidal works at
Dr. Vidal has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vidal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.