Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD
Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD
Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital
Dr. Wahle works at
Dr. Wahle's Office Locations
1
Urology Of Indiana679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-7222
2
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
3
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
4
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahle?
Dr. Gregory Wahle is retiring in November. I just can't say enough about him as he has been a great doctor and person. Two surgery's for bladder cancer over 10 years and multiple cystoscopes. Thank you for caring for me physically and emotionally. You will be missed! You took a challenging situation for me and made it a memorable and good experience. Best to you in your retirement! Enjoy your family and all else that you do.
About Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215943683
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahle has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahle.
