Dr. Gregory Wiemken, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiemken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wiemken, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Wiemken, DPM
Dr. Gregory Wiemken, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH.
Dr. Wiemken works at
Dr. Wiemken's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory Wiemken Dpm7225 Old Oak Blvd # C302, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 238-1560Thursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Gregory L. Wiemken Dpm Inc.16363 Pearl Rd Ste 301, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 238-1560Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiemken?
Been seeing him for years through pregnancy foot issues and now foot problems due to running. He listens and understands. Always able to address and treat my foot problems. Office staff is friendly and helpful. Highly recommend Dr. Wiemken. Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Gregory Wiemken, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104969609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiemken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiemken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiemken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiemken works at
Dr. Wiemken has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiemken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiemken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiemken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiemken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiemken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.