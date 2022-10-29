See All Gastroenterologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Cetec University, Santa Domingo|University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Wiener works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    353 Church Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 585-8883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811099534
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray Med Sch|Wake Forest University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll Med Hosps|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cetec University, Santa Domingo|University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiener works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wiener’s profile.

    Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

