Dr. Gregory Zipfel, MD
Dr. Gregory Zipfel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Shands Hospital At University Of Fl|University Of Fl College Of Med
Center for Advanced Medicine Neuroscience Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
Center for Advanced Medicine - South County5201 Mid America Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 362-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zipfel performed a craniotomy to remove a benign meningioma from my brain in October, 2018. I was very impressed with his knowledge and expertise. I admire and respect Dr. Zipfel for taking the time to explain the surgery and to answer all my questions regarding surgery and recovery. I appreciated the time and effort it took to coordinate all my appointments for pre and post surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Gregory Zipfel. He is a very professional and personable doctor.
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl|University Of Fl College Of Med
Dr. Zipfel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zipfel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zipfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zipfel has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zipfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipfel.
