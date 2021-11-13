Dr. Guarionex DeCastro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeCastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guarionex DeCastro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guarionex DeCastro, MD
Dr. Guarionex DeCastro, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. DeCastro's Office Locations
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I happened to make the appointment with Dr. DeCastro before I read the reviews here and was a bit concerned about what my experience would be, but both him and his team were excellent. He listened attentively to what I had to say and explained very clearly the next steps in my course of care. I’ve also seen other good reviews for him so I’d say don’t discount him over a few disgruntled patients.
About Dr. Guarionex DeCastro, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeCastro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeCastro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeCastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeCastro has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeCastro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. DeCastro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeCastro.
