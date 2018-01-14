Dr. Gubert Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gubert Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gubert Tan, MD
Dr. Gubert Tan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (567) 241-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan's the best doctor I've ever had. He is kind, patient, and intelligent. 5/5 would recommend to friends and family.
About Dr. Gubert Tan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Tagalog
- 1285621490
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
