Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Lazo-Diaz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
McAllen1901 S Col Rowe Blvd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-McAllen1901 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Very professional. Great bedside manner. Cared about what I had to say. He let me know what to expect.
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
