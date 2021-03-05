Overview of Dr. Guillermo Lazo-Diaz, MD

Dr. Guillermo Lazo-Diaz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Lazo-Diaz works at Texas Oncology in McAllen, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.