Overview of Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD

Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Cumberland County Hospital, The Medical Center At Albany, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Sahetya works at Sahetya Medical Institute in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.