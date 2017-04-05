Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahetya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD
Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Cumberland County Hospital, The Medical Center At Albany, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Sahetya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sahetya's Office Locations
-
1
Sahetya Medical Institute720 2nd Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-3118
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Cumberland County Hospital
- The Medical Center At Albany
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahetya?
Dr. G .. .....What can I say about this precious woman and her wonderful husband K.G. Sahetya, as well as her two RN, MSN, ARNP , Tori Robinson and Lorie Wardlow. These individuals are the most caring, thoughtful and knowledgeable medical staff that I know. I can not thank them enough for the care that they have given my mother (whom suffers severally from COPD) and my father who currently is in Atrial Fibrillation. My brother and I are truly blessed to have you all take care of our parents.
About Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922025535
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Wash Genl Hosp-Howard
- Wash Genl Hosp-Howard
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahetya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahetya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahetya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahetya works at
Dr. Sahetya has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahetya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahetya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahetya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahetya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahetya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.