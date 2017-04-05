See All Cardiologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD

Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Cumberland County Hospital, The Medical Center At Albany, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.

Dr. Sahetya works at Sahetya Medical Institute in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sahetya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sahetya Medical Institute
    720 2nd Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 449-3118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
  • Cumberland County Hospital
  • The Medical Center At Albany
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • The Medical Center At Scottsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchoscopy
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchoscopy

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 05, 2017
    Dr. G .. .....What can I say about this precious woman and her wonderful husband K.G. Sahetya, as well as her two RN, MSN, ARNP , Tori Robinson and Lorie Wardlow. These individuals are the most caring, thoughtful and knowledgeable medical staff that I know. I can not thank them enough for the care that they have given my mother (whom suffers severally from COPD) and my father who currently is in Atrial Fibrillation. My brother and I are truly blessed to have you all take care of our parents.
    Danielle Conner in Mammoth Cave Ky — Apr 05, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD
    About Dr. Gul Sahetya, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922025535
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Wash Genl Hosp-Howard
    • Wash Genl Hosp-Howard
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
