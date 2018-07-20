Dr. Gunateet Goswami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunateet Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gunateet Goswami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Goswami works at
Locations
Macomb Cardiology Associates PC43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-2518
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goswami?
Dr. Goswami has taken care of my husband for the last 3 years thru many serious health problems not stemming from his heart but causing problems with his heart. I truly believe my husband would not be alive if it were not for Dr. Goswami's care. Every Dr and nurse that cared for my husband shared their respect for him and his PA's. Lauren and Whitney are so smart and caring. A phone call to his office is always responded to the same day. Best Dr ever!
About Dr. Gunateet Goswami, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891793360
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goswami works at
Dr. Goswami has seen patients for Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goswami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.