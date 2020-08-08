Overview of Dr. Gundeep Singh, MD

Dr. Gundeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Marshall Cardiology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.