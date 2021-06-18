Overview of Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD

Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mallik works at Nerves LLC in Westerville, OH with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.