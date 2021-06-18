See All Neurosurgeons in Westerville, OH
Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD

Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mallik works at Nerves LLC in Westerville, OH with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Mallik's Office Locations

    Nerves LLC
    450 Alkyre Run Ste 300, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 942-0132
    Terre Haute Regional Hospital
    3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376527663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallik has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

