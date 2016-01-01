Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Sandhu works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.