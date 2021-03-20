Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD
Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Alva works at
Dr. Alva's Office Locations
-
1
Gus Alva, MD3151 Airway Ave Ste T3, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (833) 487-2582Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know why the little rating he's an excellent doctor very caring and very professional with an amazing staff I highly recommend in
About Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1417030222
Education & Certifications
- Distinguished Fellow Of The American Psychiatric Association
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alva accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alva has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alva speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.