Overview

Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.