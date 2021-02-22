See All General Surgeons in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Greenbelt, MD
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD

Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin.

Dr. Restrepo works at GUSTAVO RESTREPO, M.D. in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Restrepo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gustavo Restrepo, M.d.
    8955 Edmonston Rd Ste I, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 441-9410
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2021
    I respect and appreciate very much Dr. Restrepo’s professionalism, experience, and bedside manner. He explained everything very thoroughly and in a way I could understand. He took the time to answer all my questions. I want to recommend him as the best surgeon and doctor I know.
    Nick — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770655151
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Internship
    • Providence Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med U of Antioquia, Medellin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Restrepo works at GUSTAVO RESTREPO, M.D. in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Restrepo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

