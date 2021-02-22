Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD
Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin.
Dr. Restrepo's Office Locations
Gustavo Restrepo, M.d.8955 Edmonston Rd Ste I, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-9410
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I respect and appreciate very much Dr. Restrepo’s professionalism, experience, and bedside manner. He explained everything very thoroughly and in a way I could understand. He took the time to answer all my questions. I want to recommend him as the best surgeon and doctor I know.
About Dr. Gustavo Restrepo, MD
- General Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Med U of Antioquia, Medellin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restrepo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restrepo speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.