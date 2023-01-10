Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Fogel, MD
Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Spine Pain Be Gone8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8600
Spine Pain Be Gone2833 Babcock Rd Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Fogel listens to you, explains everything clearly and completely and is empathetic and compassionate. He genuinely wants to help you get better.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Medical School
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Carraway Hosp
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Fogel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has seen patients for Scoliosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.