Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Fogel works at Spine Pain Be Gone in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.