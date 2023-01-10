See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Guy Fogel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Fogel works at Spine Pain Be Gone in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Pain Be Gone
    8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8600
    Spine Pain Be Gone
    2833 Babcock Rd Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Fogel listens to you, explains everything clearly and completely and is empathetic and compassionate. He genuinely wants to help you get better.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Guy Fogel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447293881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Medical School
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • Carraway Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fogel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fogel works at Spine Pain Be Gone in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fogel’s profile.

    Dr. Fogel has seen patients for Scoliosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

