Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD

Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. 

Dr. Lancellotti III works at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI with other offices in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lancellotti III's Office Locations

    Kent County Memorial Professional Billing Department
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 736-4242
    Healthtouch Inc
    49 South County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 736-4242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm

Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609838697
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancellotti III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lancellotti III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lancellotti III has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancellotti III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancellotti III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancellotti III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancellotti III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancellotti III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

