Dr. Guy McKhann, MD

Neurology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Guy McKhann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. McKhann works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKhann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Guy McKhann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427199058
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy McKhann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKhann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKhann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKhann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKhann works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McKhann’s profile.

    Dr. McKhann has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKhann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McKhann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKhann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKhann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKhann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

