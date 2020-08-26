See All General Surgeons in Pawtucket, RI
General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD

Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Nicastri works at Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI, Cranston, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Nicastri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860
  2. 2
    St. Joseph Health Center
    200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904
  3. 3
    Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD
    725 Reservoir Ave Ste 202, Cranston, RI 02910
  4. 4
    Kent County Memorial Hospital
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kent Hospital
  Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Intestinal Obstruction
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr. Nicastri is a gifted surgeon and a wonderful man. My husband became very ill in February, 2020 and he was admitted to the hospital. The battery of tests he received showed he needed gastrointestinal surgery. Because of COVID-19, he couldn't have surgery until July, 2020. Dr. Guy Nicastri was so kind, concerned, and informative at each of our visits. He explained everything about the surgery and the recovery period (including the risks). He welcomed our questions, he assured us my husband was a priority, and he never rushed us. The surgery went really well and Dr. Nicastri called me as soon as he was done. I cannot say enough about this gifted and remarkable man. He corrected my husband's condition and gave us peace of mind. His staff members are kind and compassionate, too!
    About Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1801826326
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nicastri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nicastri has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicastri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

