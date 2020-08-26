Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD
Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Nicastri's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2127
St. Joseph Health Center200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 943-8824
Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD725 Reservoir Ave Ste 202, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-8824
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicastri is a gifted surgeon and a wonderful man. My husband became very ill in February, 2020 and he was admitted to the hospital. The battery of tests he received showed he needed gastrointestinal surgery. Because of COVID-19, he couldn't have surgery until July, 2020. Dr. Guy Nicastri was so kind, concerned, and informative at each of our visits. He explained everything about the surgery and the recovery period (including the risks). He welcomed our questions, he assured us my husband was a priority, and he never rushed us. The surgery went really well and Dr. Nicastri called me as soon as he was done. I cannot say enough about this gifted and remarkable man. He corrected my husband’s condition and gave us peace of mind. His staff members are kind and compassionate, too!
About Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801826326
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicastri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicastri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicastri has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicastri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicastri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.