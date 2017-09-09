Overview

Dr. Guy Power, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Power works at NORTH OTTAWA MEDICAL GROUP PULMONO in Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.