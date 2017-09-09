Dr. Guy Power, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Power is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Power, MD
Dr. Guy Power, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.
Robert W Dixon Jr MD PC1310 Wisconsin St Ste 200, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 296-1640
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr power is an excellent compassionate person, who takes his time to listen to your needs! He will always be my Gastrointestinal doctor as far as I'm concerned!
About Dr. Guy Power, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
