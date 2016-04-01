Overview

Dr. Guy Roberts, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iron County Medical Center, Madison Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and South City Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Midwest Health Group in Farmington, MO with other offices in Fredericktown, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.