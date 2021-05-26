Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD
Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Schwartz is outstanding! Gave thorough physical examination and analysis. Covered important emotional, psychological factors impacting physiological performance. Thank you, Dr. Schwartz!!!
- North Shore University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
