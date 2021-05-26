See All Neurologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD

Neurology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD

Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr.Schwartz is outstanding! Gave thorough physical examination and analysis. Covered important emotional, psychological factors impacting physiological performance. Thank you, Dr. Schwartz!!!
    Stanley — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265592943
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

