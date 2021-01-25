Overview

Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Cathcart Jr works at Providence Endocrinology in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.