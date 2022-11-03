Dr. Rizi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooshang Rizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hooshang Rizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Rizi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
H. Roger Rizi MD Inc.320 E 27TH ST, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizi?
Very happy with the professional service.
About Dr. Hooshang Rizi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1598795775
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizi works at
Dr. Rizi has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Aortic Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.