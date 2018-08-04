See All Dermatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. H Kim, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. H Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kim works at Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County
    20162 SW Birch St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 251-0427
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Silverberg Surgical & Medical Group
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 703, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 760-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2018
    Great
    — Aug 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. H Kim, MD
    About Dr. H Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720076631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois, Chicago
    Internship
    • Columbia Ny Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
