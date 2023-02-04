Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habib Rizk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband’s hearing was just examined by a different doctor and I was present for this. So, my appointment with Dr. Rizk was amazing. He had multiple ways of looking for my issues, and he found them. I highly recommend him.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1881959864
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hotel-Dieu de France
- saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine
- Saint Joseph University/Faculty of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic, French, German and Spanish.
