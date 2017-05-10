Dr. Hadryan Vaughn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadryan Vaughn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-3338
Vaughn Podiatry Center PC4709 Woodmere Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 277-3338
I have seen Dr. Vaughan a few times. I wish I had done a review earlier, because he has always made my feet feel so much better. The first time I saw him it was for a broken foot. He actually diagnosed it after an orthopedic doctor missed it. the last time I saw him, he scraped down a part of my foot that was making it hard to walk. Not only did my feet feel better, but I also left knowing how to prevent that from happening again. I think that Dr. Vaughn is the best podiatrist in Montgomery.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275686305
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
