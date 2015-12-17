Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hai Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hai Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Locations
Hai Hoang Nguyen MD Inc.210 N Jackson Ave Ste 20, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 251-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office is clean/professional - staff is friendly. Got quick appointment - check-in process was efficient. Had EKG done by assistant - she did great job - got result from Dr. within minutes and was on my way. Dr. explained results well. I've had EKG done before at the hospital and other offices and did not have as good experiences.
About Dr. Hai Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
