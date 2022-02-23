Overview of Dr. Hai Sun, MD

Dr. Hai Sun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.