Dr. Hai Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hai Sun, MD
Dr. Hai Sun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Neurosurgery10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 705-6028
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice Dr, explained risks/benefits to back surgery. Had surgery 2weeks ago and was pleased with how I was taken care of. Planning on having more surgery and feel comfortable using Dr Sun again.
About Dr. Hai Sun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952507774
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.