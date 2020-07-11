Overview

Dr. Haisam Ismail, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Ismail works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.