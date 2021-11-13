Overview of Dr. Haissam Elzaim, MD

Dr. Haissam Elzaim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Elzaim works at DHR Health Orthopedic Institute in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.