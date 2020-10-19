See All Oncologists in Spokane, WA
Medical Oncology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Ankara University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Kaya works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Location

    Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Hospital
  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Myeloma
Acidosis
Anxiety
Asthma
Bedsores
Diarrhea
Fever
Nausea
Obesity
Polyuria
Rash
Wheezing
Cancer
Chordoma
Cough
Diabetes
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Insomnia
Lymphoma
Migraine
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shingles
Tinnitus
Tremor
Vertigo
    Oct 19, 2020
    Dr. Kaya diagnosed my incurable cancer in 2004. Against the odds he has kept me alive and thriving all this time. He has always been incredibly caring, encouraging and wise. He answers all of my numerous questions. He is always there when I need him. I recommend him without reservation.
    About Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaya has seen patients for Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

