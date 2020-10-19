Overview of Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD

Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Ankara University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Kaya works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.