Dr. Hal Bozof, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hal Bozof, DPM
Dr. Hal Bozof, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bozof's Office Locations
Hal Bozof Dpm PA2540 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 278-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time for me. I selected him from the Internet. His office (in its own building) was neat and clean. Plenty of free parking. The staff (all of them!) were competent and kind. The doc himself was skilled, experienced, and took the time to examine me carefully. He proposed two treatments and performed one. I am much better now.
About Dr. Hal Bozof, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
