Dr. Halden Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Ford works at Comprehensive Neurological Svs in Paducah, KY with other offices in Martin, TN and Benton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.