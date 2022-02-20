Dr. Halden Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halden Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Halden Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
Comprehensive Neurological Services3101 PARISA DR, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-8477
- 2 105 Highway 431, Martin, TN 38237 Directions (270) 444-8477
Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group619 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Directions (270) 444-8477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was very good. I can't say enough nice things about Dr Ford and his staff. From checking in to checking out it was a good experience. Dr Ford is very caring, thorough and suggested / prescribed some treatments for my skin problems. I'm happy to have found Paducah Dermatology and recommend them.
About Dr. Halden Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396747846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
