Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD

Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Abou-Faycal works at WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abou-Faycal's Office Locations

  1
    WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111
  2
    North Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
    2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 150, Shreveport, LA 71103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Brain Abscess
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis
Cytomegalovirus Infection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Encephalitis
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infection Management
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Meningitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomyelitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Shock
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Staph Infection
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942241708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johnson City Medical Center Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johnson City Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Faycal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abou-Faycal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abou-Faycal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou-Faycal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou-Faycal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou-Faycal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

