Overview of Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD

Dr. Halim Abou-Faycal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Abou-Faycal works at WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.