Overview of Dr. Halima Ghafoor, MD

Dr. Halima Ghafoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Med College Faisalabad Pakistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Ghafoor works at Best Treatment Network in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.