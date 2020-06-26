See All Otolaryngologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhary works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora, IL with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dreyer Medical Clinic
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 859-8384
  2. 2
    Presence Mercy Medical Center - Psychiatric Unit
    1325 N Highland Ave # 360, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 859-2222
  3. 3
    Advocate Medical Group - Highland - General Surgery
    1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 264-8540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-6467
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oropharyngeal Cancer, Adult Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2020
    I have taken my 92 year old aunt to Dr. Chaudhary for hearing and throat problems and was extremely pleased with his care of her. Not only did he address her issues but he did it with such patience and was so very kind and gentle! He explained things loudly as she has hearing problems and she appreciated that very much. We will return for follow up with him in a few weeks and my aunt “is looking forwards to seeing him again”! We would highly recommend Dr. Chaudhary to friends and family. Thank you Doctor for everything.
    Joyce Hui — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD
Specialties

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679884118
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chaudhary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

