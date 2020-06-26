Overview of Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Hamad Chaudhary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora, IL with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.